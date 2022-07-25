How much Hall plans to spend on fixing 42 roads across the county

About $11 million could be spent to improve roads across Hall County, including $1.4 million for a 3-mile stretch of Old Dahlonega Highway north of Murrayville.
Hall is looking to do the work at 42 road segments across the county as part of resurfacing, paving and “full-depth reclamation” efforts. In reclamation work, roads or portions of roads are rebuilt using existing asphalt, saving on materials costs.
Stretches vary between a tenth of a mile to 3 miles on Old Dahlonega Highway, where work would take place between Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 and the Lumpkin County line, according to a county document.
Other roads getting improved include Elmer Truelove Road between Bethel and Mount Vernon roads in North Hall; Honeysuckle Road between Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 and Clarks Bridge Road in North Hall; and Callus Mill Road between Skitts Mountain Drive and the White County line in Lula.
Those projects combined are expected to cost about $1.7 million.
The work is part of Hall’s annual road maintenance program, which is bolstered by the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program.
This latest batch of projects would be financed by $8.9 million from Hall’s special purpose local option sales tax program and $2 million from the state.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the projects at its meeting at 6 p.m Thursday, July 28, at the Hall County Government Center.
