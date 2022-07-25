How much Hall plans to spend on fixing 42 roads across the county

About $11 million could be spent to improve roads across Hall County, including $1.4 million for a 3-mile stretch of Old Dahlonega Highway north of Murrayville.

Hall is looking to do the work at 42 road segments across the county as part of resurfacing, paving and “full-depth reclamation” efforts. In reclamation work, roads or portions of roads are rebuilt using existing asphalt, saving on materials costs.