Here's how you can weigh in on Gainesville Connection's proposed service reductions

Hall Area Transit’s fixed-route public transportation system, Gainesville Connection, is looking to stop service on two of its five routes, and the public will have opportunities to weigh in.
The system is considering eliminating routes 20 and 30, which have many stops in the Gainesville area, including Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, as one of several operational changes in the system possibly taking effect in October.
Gainesville Connection
What: Public hearings on proposed changes to the fixed-route public transportation system
When/where: In-person hearings set for 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Gainesville Connection Administration Building, 687 Main St., Gainesville. A virtual meeting also is set for 8 a.m. Sept. 8. To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87992553721 and type in the meeting ID number, 87992553721.
Hall Area Transit is also proposing a reduction in operating hours for routes 10, 40 and 50.
The biggest change is rolling WeGo, a new, shuttle-like microtransit system that operates like Uber or Lyft, with users digitally scheduling pick-up times or calling Hall Area Transit office to set up a ride.
“This is a service that, because it’s so new and uses technology, will attract younger people, so this is an opportunity to really expand our ridership like nothing else we’ve ever done before,” Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services, previously told The Times.
Gainesville-Hall County Community Services oversees Hall Area Transit.
Comments can also be mailed to Moss at Hall Area Transit Gainesville Connection, 687 Main St., Gainesville, GA 30501, or emailed to her at pmoss@gainesvillega.gov.
