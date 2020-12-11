Hall Area Transit is preparing to debut its new trolleys. Here's when you may be able to board one

They could run along such roads as Jesse Jewell Parkway, Green Street, Main Street, Bradford Street and Academy street, she said. Moss said they probably wouldn’t go through the downtown square but stop near it, possibly at the Brenau Downtown Center. Moss spoke with The Times and gave a tour of the new vehicles on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Still, people “won’t have to worry about turning left and then left just to go downtown,” Moss said. “It should be fun, enjoyable and it should encourage people to shop and make (getting to destinations) easier. We want to do something where people only have to wait about 10 minutes — longer than that, they may just want to take their car.”

Perhaps the most exciting part: Rides — at least at the beginning — will be free.

“We want people to try it out and have fun,” Moss said. “The financial benefit will be to the restaurants and businesses … so it all comes back in one form or another.”

Trolley routes will have designated stops. Once riders are aboard one of the handicapped-accesible vehicles, they pull a cord above one of the seats to alert the driver when their stop is near.