Hall Area Transit is preparing to debut its new trolleys. Here's when you may be able to board one

Nostalgia could be coming to downtown Gainesville in spring 2021 in the form of blue and white motorized trolleys.
Hall Area Transit showed off the two vehicles at a recent holiday parade but has otherwise stored them at the Hall Area Transit offices at 687 Main St.
The trolleys will be rolled out for special events this winter, transportation officials say. Then, in April, as the weather turns warmer, they are projected to hit the streets for a daily 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. route that will target the lunch crowd, said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services.
They could run along such roads as Jesse Jewell Parkway, Green Street, Main Street, Bradford Street and Academy street, she said. Moss said they probably wouldn’t go through the downtown square but stop near it, possibly at the Brenau Downtown Center. Moss spoke with The Times and gave a tour of the new vehicles on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Still, people “won’t have to worry about turning left and then left just to go downtown,” Moss said. “It should be fun, enjoyable and it should encourage people to shop and make (getting to destinations) easier. We want to do something where people only have to wait about 10 minutes — longer than that, they may just want to take their car.”
Perhaps the most exciting part: Rides — at least at the beginning — will be free.
“We want people to try it out and have fun,” Moss said. “The financial benefit will be to the restaurants and businesses … so it all comes back in one form or another.”
Trolley routes will have designated stops. Once riders are aboard one of the handicapped-accesible vehicles, they pull a cord above one of the seats to alert the driver when their stop is near.
The 30-foot trolleys seat about 22 with room for another 10 standing, but those numbers will be kept down during the pandemic, officials say.
“Depending on what (COVID-19) does, it could (affect) our plans, but we’re hopeful,” Moss said.
The vehicles cost about $160,000 apiece and feature an all-wood exterior, including the seats, floors and sides. They have a lifespan of about 10 to 12 years.
The trolleys were paid for mostly with federal money, with 10% each from state and local governments. The first year’s operating costs are free, thanks to money from the federal CARES Act, distributed earlier this year.
Hall Area Transit may expand service to include dinnertime routes, depending on popularity, Moss said.
Also, the trolleys come with a speaker system and TV screen for special events.
It wouldn’t be the area’s first swing at this form of transportation.A trolley ran, starting in the late 1800s and ending in the early 1900s, from the Gainesville square to three destinations, according to Times archives. One route took it down Green Street to the end of Riverside Drive, where residents would go swimming; a second route went from the square to Gainesville Mill; and a third went from downtown to New Holland.