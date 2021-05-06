Green Street lane closures, water outage planned

A section of Green Street will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes and some customers will be without water during maintenance on the city's underground water system next week, according to the Gainesville Department of Water Resources.



The department will shut down both southbound lanes from Washington Street to Ridgewood Avenue, shifting all northbound and southbound traffic into the two northbound lanes starting at 8 p.m. Monday, May 10 until 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.

At the same time, water service will be temporarily interrupted for roughly a dozen customers on the west side of Green Street between Washington Street and Ridgewood Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use caution and customers are urged to take precautions to prevent damage to any equipment requiring water.