Going to the Memorial Day parade? Be aware of these street closures

Those planning to travel through Gainesville on Memorial Day may not be able to take their usual route.
Closure of the Green Street corridor for the Memorial Day parade will commence around 8:30 a.m., according to Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook.
E.E. Butler Parkway will be closed northbound at Jesse Jewell Parkway. Thompson Bridge Road will be closed southbound at Enota Avenue.
Parkhill/Riverside Drive will remain open to the public.
Street closures will remain in effect until around 1:30 p.m. or until all participants have safely exited the parade, Holbrook said.
In the meantime, officers will be stationed at closures to assist motorists with detours. Motorists are encouraged to use Enota and Limestone for through traffic. Side streets will remain open, Holbrook noted, with the exception of those leading to Green Street.