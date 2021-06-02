Gainesville Connection bus routes are ending. This is what users are saying about it

WeGo, which allows riders to order a van near them through an app similar to Uber, started in December 2020, and Gainesville Community Service Center Director Phillippa Lewis Moss said the service has been more successful and more efficient than Gainesville Connection or Dial-a-Ride since its rollout.



The operating cost per trip for WeGo vans is $13 on average, while Gainesville Connection averages $26 per trip and Dial-a-ride is $14 per trip, Moss said.

But for users, Gainesville Connection buses are cheaper, particularly for seniors who can ride for only $1 for a full day of busing, while the WeGo service is $3 per trip for each person.

John George, who attended a 10:30 a.m. public hearing, used to use the Gainesville Connection several times a week before the pandemic began in March 2020.

“I still feel fixed-route (busing) has a place as Gainesville continues to grow,” George said. “But I’m open and we’ll see.”

George said he has not used WeGo yet but is planning on using it soon. He said he is hoping the county will implement a discount for seniors, like himself, because they had a discounted rate for the Gainesville Connection.When he asked Moss about this kind of program during the meeting, she said this was something that they could look into, as well as programs for frequent riders.

There is currently a system where riders can pre-pay for rides at a slightly discounted rate. Through the WeGo app, riders who use the service to commute to work for example can pay for seven rides for the price of six. At the highest level, a rider can pre-pay for 28 rides for $72, which is a 14.3% discount.

Cristina Perez, who works at the Gold Creek Foods poultry plant, has ridden the Gainesville Connection for 20 years, she said.

“A taxi would be $10 each way,” Perez said.

She has used WeGo and is happy with it so far, she said.

Public hearings continue Thursday, June 3 with three virtual meetings at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting ID number is 81268055312.