From roads to roundabouts, here’s an update of seven area projects

Roundabouts and road widenings are in the works or underway throughout Hall County.
Millions of dollars in transportation projects were discussed Tuesday, April 26, at an annual transportation forum sponsored by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.
The hundreds gathered for the event at Lanier Technical College heard from a number of state and local government officials, including Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, who talked about challenges facing fast-growing counties such as Hall.
Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said the county could spend all of its capital improvements money on road projects, not the 37.4% that it does now, “and we still would not meet transportation needs. The need and the appetite is so great out there.”
“I think the fact we have these needs is an indication of a vibrant, growing community,” Connell told the hundreds gathered for the event at Lanier Technical College.
Here’s a look at a few of the projects discussed at the meeting:
Spout Springs Road widening
Paving of the four lanes that will make up the widened road is taking place.
The $30 million project, which runs from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle, went past its Dec. 31 completion date, but a new date hasn’t been set. Contractor G.P.’s Enterprises of Auburn has asked for an extension that would put completion in early 2023.
In April, a traffic light started operating at Cherokee Bluff High School/Cherokee Bluff Middle School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment, and a new segment of Elizabeth Lane opened across from Lake Sterling Boulevard.
Sardis Road Connector
Homes have been taken down in the Sardis area of northwest Hall County, as officials prepare for construction on the long-awaited project.
Right of way acquisition is expected to last about six more months, with construction possibly starting in the summer of 2023.
Even still, real progress is being made on the project that’s been decades in the making. Final designs should be finished in about six months, as well.
Road construction, costing about $55.6 million, could take about two years to complete
The project consists of widening and reconstructing several existing local roads with some new roadways between the Sardis Road and Chestatee Road intersection, extending northward to Mount Vernon Road’s intersection with Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60.
The first part of the connector will involve widening Sardis Road from two to four lanes, passing Fran-Mar Drive and Chestatee Academy. Ledan Extension will become a four-lane road, going past intersections for Chimney Rock Lane and Windsor Trail. Ledan Extension would be four lanes up until its intersection with Thompson Bridge Road.
Sardis Road’s roundabout at Sardis and Ledan roads would be expanded to two lanes as part of the project.
McEver Road roundabout
A $2.5 million roundabout is planned for McEver Road at Lights Ferry Road in Flowery Branch.
Work could start this summer and be completed in December 2024.
“In the meantime, Hall County continues to explore potential projects and funding sources for further improvements along this critically important corridor,” according to a video presentation by Hall County.
Lights Ferry Road serves as a key connector road, becoming Phil Niekro Boulevard near downtown Flowery Branch and giving motorists a straight shot between Interstate 985 and Lake Lanier.
Green Street improvements
Design work has started on the busy road running through the historic district.
The project, involving construction of a center median, will run from the split at Ga. 60 and U.S. 129 to E.E. Butler Parkway.
“It will take a while,” City Manager Bryan Lackey said. “While it’s just a short stretch of road, it’ll probably be the most expensive design project in state history. We’re going to have to go parcel by parcel. You’ve probably seen the surveyors out there.”
Officials have said construction could start in 2025.
Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 bridge
The westbound bridge over Lake Lanier is being replaced, with officials expecting it will open to traffic by June 30.
The new bridge is being built between the old bridge and the eastbound bridge.
Once the replacement is built, demolition will start on the old bridge, GDOT District Engineer Kelvin Mullins said.
Overall completion is expected in September, he said.
New Ga. 365 exit at Lanier Tech Drive
Designs have been tweaked on a project on Ga. 365 at Lanier Tech Drive, involving closing the center median and removing a traffic light that’s now at the busy intersection.
Access would be limited to right turns in and out of Lanier Tech Drive and YMCA Drive and would involve roundabouts on either side of Ga. 365.
“I don’t have the new dollar amount or the new schedule yet,” Mullins said.
Price Road/Ga. 136 bridge
Construction is underway on the replacement bridge at the Hall-Dawson County line.
Completion is set for July 2023 on the bridge.
The bridge was built in 1956 over the Chestatee River, and replacing it was estimated to cost $4.8 million in 2020. By March, the estimate was up to $5.7 million, and now, the overall cost has jumped to $10.4 million.