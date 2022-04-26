From roads to roundabouts, here’s an update of seven area projects

Roundabouts and road widenings are in the works or underway throughout Hall County.

Millions of dollars in transportation projects were discussed Tuesday, April 26, at an annual transportation forum sponsored by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

The hundreds gathered for the event at Lanier Technical College heard from a number of state and local government officials, including Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, who talked about challenges facing fast-growing counties such as Hall.

Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said the county could spend all of its capital improvements money on road projects, not the 37.4% that it does now, “and we still would not meet transportation needs. The need and the appetite is so great out there.”

“I think the fact we have these needs is an indication of a vibrant, growing community,” Connell told the hundreds gathered for the event at Lanier Technical College.

Here’s a look at a few of the projects discussed at the meeting:

Spout Springs Road widening

Paving of the four lanes that will make up the widened road is taking place.

The $30 million project, which runs from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle, went past its Dec. 31 completion date, but a new date hasn’t been set. Contractor G.P.’s Enterprises of Auburn has asked for an extension that would put completion in early 2023.

In April, a traffic light started operating at Cherokee Bluff High School/Cherokee Bluff Middle School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment, and a new segment of Elizabeth Lane opened across from Lake Sterling Boulevard.

Sardis Road Connector

Homes have been taken down in the Sardis area of northwest Hall County, as officials prepare for construction on the long-awaited project.

Right of way acquisition is expected to last about six more months, with construction possibly starting in the summer of 2023.

Even still, real progress is being made on the project that’s been decades in the making. Final designs should be finished in about six months, as well.

Road construction, costing about $55.6 million, could take about two years to complete

The project consists of widening and reconstructing several existing local roads with some new roadways between the Sardis Road and Chestatee Road intersection, extending northward to Mount Vernon Road’s intersection with Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60.

The first part of the connector will involve widening Sardis Road from two to four lanes, passing Fran-Mar Drive and Chestatee Academy. Ledan Extension will become a four-lane road, going past intersections for Chimney Rock Lane and Windsor Trail. Ledan Extension would be four lanes up until its intersection with Thompson Bridge Road.

Sardis Road’s roundabout at Sardis and Ledan roads would be expanded to two lanes as part of the project.