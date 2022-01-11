Is the end in sight for long-awaited Athens Highway widening project?

When done, the $45 million project would complete the four-lane connection between Gainesville and Athens. It calls for widening U.S. 129 from Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in East Hall to Talmo in Jackson County, where the road already has four lanes.

The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 985 and Interstate 85, especially with the GDOT widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and U.S. 129.

The project, which began in August 2016, has had several delays.

The last projected completion date was Aug. 31, with contractor Pittman Construction seeking another 260 days, or eight-plus months, at the time. The contractor cited numerous reasons, including “utilities, inclement weather and materials,” according to GDOT.

Motorists could see work ramp up in coming days along U.S. 129, particularly between Blackstock Road and Gillsville Highway, according to a GDOT press release Tuesday.



Weather permitting, work “putting traffic in permanent alignment” will begin Monday, Jan. 17.

Once final asphalt is put down on the stretch between Blackstock and Gillsville Highway, all four lanes will be opened, the release states.



