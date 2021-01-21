Broad Street temporarily closed to help with COVID-19 vaccine access at Longstreet Clinic

The Broad Street section will remain open for patient access to parking and drive-thru COVID testing.

Longstreet Clinic has added dedicated vaccine appointment parking in the lot next to the greenspace between Longstreet Clinic and Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s South Entrance.

Patients with vaccine appointments should park in these spaces, cross Broad Street using the crosswalk and enter the building through Entrance A, according to Longstreet. Vaccine clinic registration is just inside the entrance on the left.

Longstreet Clinic suggests those arriving for vaccine or testing appointments should enter Broad Street from the west via Prior Street, when possible.

The Gainesville City Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 19, to close the roadway up to 90 days, but City Manager Bryan Lackey said city and clinic personnel can reevaluate the closure later.

“If we see that, say, in 60 days or 45 days that they don’t need that anymore, and it’s going smoothly, we can open the street back up,” Lackey said.

“We think that’s just a good thing for us to do to help get the vaccine rolling out and (Longstreet) not have the added burden of extra traffic rolling through there.”

Loren Funk, Longstreet’s chief operating officer, said, “We appreciate the city, as well as the hospital, for working with us to make this happen.

“Though we apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause in the short term, we believe this solution enables us to more efficiently run our drive-thru testing tent and vaccine clinics, and will greatly reduce congestion, creating a safer environment for all.”