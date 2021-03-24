This Atlanta Highway stretch can be dangerous for pedestrians. That could change soon

The area has a lot of pedestrians, so safety is a big concern, Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan said Wednesday, March 24.



“This is a much-needed project,” he said. “It’s been needed for a long time.”

Joseph Boyd, transportation planning director for the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, said committees within the organization requested the improvement “after

recent events where pedestrians have fallen from the (culvert) … while trying to cross over Flat Creek.

“Pedestrians were having to enter the lane of travel or sometimes go dangerously outside the guard rail to cross.”

Sidewalks line much of Ga. 13 in the area south of Pearl Nix, but there are gaps, including one at the culvert where Flat Creek flows under the road. Atlanta Highway is a congested, mostly commercial strip between Pearl Nix and Memorial Park Drive.

The sidewalk will be built inside the current width of the road, so lanes will be adjusted to make it fit, said Natalie Dale, GDOT spokeswoman.

The project falls in a “quick response project” category, meaning work won’t take long once it starts.

GDOT expects to start the work soon. The project is expected to cost less than $200,000, Dale said.

