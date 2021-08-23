Are you an I-85 commuter? Here’s how to chime in on road’s future

A virtual public meeting concerning improving travel on I-85 between I-985 and I-285 is set for Thursday, Aug. 26.

The meeting will feature a presentation from the 85 Study team as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask questions, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release.

GDOT and Gwinnett County “are seeking public input on potential project alternatives that will improve mobility” along the nearly 18-mile stretch of I-85, the release states.

A small portion of the study area is in DeKalb County.

The public can otherwise comment on the study through Sept. 3 at 85Study.com.

“The study will propose solutions for the corridor to reduce congestion, enhance traffic operations and improve safety,” according to GDOT.

“Alternatives may be roadway-specific improvements or multimodal improvements that include transit, bicycle, pedestrian, or freight considerations to respond to issues identified in the I-85 corridor.”

The effort has a Hall County tie in that a proposed widening of I-985 from I-85 to Exit 16 in Oakwood was shelved earlier this year because of concerns about that project’s impacts on I-85, officials have said.

“Widening of I-85 would be required to take the increased volume from I-985,” said state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, in a March interview. “Without widening I-85, it was determined there was not sufficient cost/benefit to proceed (with the I-985 project).”

The I-985 shelving had something of a domino effect, as Flowery Branch had set aside $2 million from its special purpose local option sales tax program for improvements at Exit 12 as part of GDOT’s widening of I-985.

“We will look to redistribute those (SPLOST) funds among our various road projects,” former Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew said at the time. “At this point, no decisions have been made.”

The “mayor and (City) Council have not made any decisions on the $2 million,” Interim City Manager Vickie Short said Monday, Aug. 23.



