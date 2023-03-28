An additional turn lane will be built at this busy intersection in downtown Gainesville

Construction will begin Tuesday on a second left turn lane in the westbound portion of Jesse Jewell and E.E. Butler parkways, Georgia’s Department of Transportation said.
Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling west at Jesse Jewell and E.E. Butler Parkways.
Work on the intersection is expected each day from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30, though “some asphalt work may be done during daylight hours,” depending on weather conditions.
Once complete, each direction will have two left hand lanes at the intersection, according to GDOT, as well as a signal upgrade with two left turn lights for the new traffic flow.
“Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors,” a press release from GDOT states. “Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.”