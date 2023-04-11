5 takeaways from Hall County annual roads forum

Heavy, widespread road construction isn’t happening in Hall County at the moment, but that doesn’t mean orange barrels are off the radar, either.
Upcoming projects and roads-related issues were discussed by state and local officials at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual transportation forum at University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus Tuesday, April 11.
Here’s a few takeaways from the event:
Dawsonville Highway widening on track
Construction could begin in early 2024 turning a heavily traveled section of Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 in Gainesville into a true six-lane road.
The $5 million project calls for widening Ga. 53 between Ahaluna Drive and Shallowford Road using existing turn lanes that lead drivers into the many businesses that dot the corridor.
Only one part of the Ga. 53 stretch has a third lane that currently serves as both a through and turn lane — an eastbound stretch between the Olive Garden restaurant and McEver Road.
When the project is finished, drivers will be able to drive straight through on six lanes between Ahaluna and Shallowford — nearly a 1-mile stretch — and make right turns as needed.
Also, as part of the project, the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build a median that would block Beechwood Boulevard drivers from making a left turn onto Ga. 53. Beechwood drivers wanting to turn left, or head west on Ga. 53, will have to turn right onto Ga. 53 and make a U-turn.
New Ga. 365 interchange in the works
Work could start in 2025 on a limited-access interchange at Lanier Tech Drive and YMCA Drive.
The $15 million project calls for removing a traffic light that’s now at the busy intersection, building a bridge across Ga. 365 and providing access to Lanier Tech Drive and YMCA Drive by other means, such as through roundabouts.
“This is a great project to continue mobility through the area, especially with the inland port coming in about a mile north of here,” GDOT District Engineer Kelvin Mullins said.
The Northeast Georgia Inland Port, which is expected to be fully operational by late 2024 or early 2025, is planned at Gateway Industrial Centre off White Sulphur Road north of Ga. 365. The 104-acre site is expected to provide a direct shipping corridor to and from Savannah’s harbor by way of a 324-mile freight rail service.
The latest on Sardis Road Connector
Right of way purchases should be completed by spring on the Sardis Road Connector, a four-lane road connecting Sardis and Chestatee roads in northwest Hall to Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 in North Hall.
Construction could finish up in 2026.
The $50 million project consists of widening and reconstructing several existing local roads with some new roadways between the Sardis Road and Chestatee Road intersection, extending northward to Mount Vernon Road’s intersection with Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60.
The first part of the connector will involve widening Sardis Road from two to four lanes, passing Fran-Mar Drive and Chestatee Academy. Sardis Road’s roundabout at Sardis and Ledan roads would be expanded to two lanes as part of the project. Ledan Extension will become a four-lane road, going past intersections for Chimney Rock Lane and Windsor Trail.
The connector would follow along Southers Road before going cross-country south of Southers until connecting with Thompson Bridge Road at Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon would be rebuilt from the intersection to a point past a Kroger-anchored shopping center that faces Thompson Bridge Road.
When Green Street project may start
Historic Green Street could see “total reconstruction” in 2025, Mayor Sam Couvillon said.
Long in the works, the nearly $20 million project along the busy road calls for a 5-foot raised median, slightly wider lanes, rebuilt sidewalks and new streetlights.
The project also calls for a $5 million roundabout at E.E. Butler Parkway and Academy Street.
Sales tax vote may be upcoming
Talk of a sales tax referendum to help support transportation projects resurfaced at the meeting, but no date was given as to when it could appear on a ballot.
“We hope it will be in November,” said Kit Dunlap, the chamber’s president and CEO.
A transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, would levy up to a one-penny tax for transportation projects and includes exemptions for the sale of gasoline, motor vehicles and other transportation-related items.
“We want to give the option to our citizens to decide if they want a mechanism to help fund streets,” Couvillon said.
The Georgia Mountains Region, a 13-county district that includes Hall County, rejected a TSPLOST referendum in 2012 with a 75% no vote.