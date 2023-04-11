5 takeaways from Hall County annual roads forum

Heavy, widespread road construction isn’t happening in Hall County at the moment, but that doesn’t mean orange barrels are off the radar, either.

Upcoming projects and roads-related issues were discussed by state and local officials at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual transportation forum at University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus Tuesday, April 11.

Here’s a few takeaways from the event:

Dawsonville Highway widening on track

Construction could begin in early 2024 turning a heavily traveled section of Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 in Gainesville into a true six-lane road.

The $5 million project calls for widening Ga. 53 between Ahaluna Drive and Shallowford Road using existing turn lanes that lead drivers into the many businesses that dot the corridor.

Only one part of the Ga. 53 stretch has a third lane that currently serves as both a through and turn lane — an eastbound stretch between the Olive Garden restaurant and McEver Road.

When the project is finished, drivers will be able to drive straight through on six lanes between Ahaluna and Shallowford — nearly a 1-mile stretch — and make right turns as needed.

Also, as part of the project, the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build a median that would block Beechwood Boulevard drivers from making a left turn onto Ga. 53. Beechwood drivers wanting to turn left, or head west on Ga. 53, will have to turn right onto Ga. 53 and make a U-turn.

New Ga. 365 interchange in the works

Work could start in 2025 on a limited-access interchange at Lanier Tech Drive and YMCA Drive.

The $15 million project calls for removing a traffic light that’s now at the busy intersection, building a bridge across Ga. 365 and providing access to Lanier Tech Drive and YMCA Drive by other means, such as through roundabouts.

“This is a great project to continue mobility through the area, especially with the inland port coming in about a mile north of here,” GDOT District Engineer Kelvin Mullins said.

The Northeast Georgia Inland Port, which is expected to be fully operational by late 2024 or early 2025, is planned at Gateway Industrial Centre off White Sulphur Road north of Ga. 365. The 104-acre site is expected to provide a direct shipping corridor to and from Savannah’s harbor by way of a 324-mile freight rail service.