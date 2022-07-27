5 takeaways from presentation on Hall’s Highlands to Islands trail system

From new trail segments to apartment complexes on its fringes, the 35-mile Highlands to Islands trail system running from Lake Lanier to South Hall continues to evolve.

Updates on the popular pedestrian/bicycle path, which has been in development for about a decade, were presented in a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, July 27.

Here are a few takeaways from the session.

South Hall trail section most challenging

The section of trail “most up in the air” is how to extend the trail in parts of South Hall, said Joseph Boyd of the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization.

A stretch is being considered along Capitola Farm Road between Spout Springs Road and Bragg Road, encircling Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch, but Capitola Farm has very challenging terrain.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we shifted (the route),” Boyd said.

Otherwise, Highlands to Islands would include a 10-foot multi-use path being built as part of the Spout Springs Road widening project. Spout Springs is being widened between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, with completion expected in October.

Trails inspiring healthy growth, as well

The trail system isn’t just encouraging healthy exercise.

Developers, particularly residential ones, are interested in building off the path.

Earlier this year, Solis Gaineville opened the first phase of apartments off Jesse Jewell Parkway and at the pedestrian bridge that makes up part of the downtown trail system. The complex is planning a second phase, including 180 apartments with about 5,000 square feet of retail space.

Grading is underway for another apartment complex, Midland Gainesville, which will be next to the trail system — known as Midland Greenway in downtown Gainesville. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Thursday, July 28, for the $57 million, 214-unit complex.

And then, NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery, a three-year mainstay of north Forsyth County, is set to tap a second location off the Midland Greenway at 434 High St. SW.

“We really see (the trail) as being a catalyst to spur a lot of development, so we’re excited about that,” Gainesville Assistant City Manager Angela Sheppard.