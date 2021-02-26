$14 million in improvements, including bridge, planned at this busy Ga. 365 intersection

Under the new design, drivers will be able to go northbound and southbound unimpeded and right turns in and out of Howard Road and Lanier Tech Drive will still be allowed.

Those needing to turn left — for example, southbound drivers needing to go to Lanier Tech — will first need to turn right onto either Howard Road or Lanier Tech Drive, then travel a new section of Howard Road that includes a bridge spanning Ga. 365.

A roundabout is planned on the Lanier Tech side of the interchange at the new Howard Road and Lanier Tech Drive.

“This project is proposed to relieve congestion and to improve safety along the Ga. 365 corridor,” the DOT says of the project on its website.

A detailed map of the project can be found on the website by clicking on “Project Layout.”

GDOT is accepting online public comments on the project through Thursday, March 5.

Howard Road has been the scene of several bad wrecks through the years, including a feed truck overturning in 2018 and a fatal wreck in 2017. Wrecks earlier in the decade prompted officials to look at safety improvements, such as a signal light at what had been an unsignalized intersection.

Without the interchange, “the safety and operational issues for this location would continue to exist” and “high frequency of crashes would continue,” according to GDOT.