The Times plans candidate forums May 26, 27 for Hall County sheriff, chairman races
The Times plans two candidate forums ahead of the June 9 election.

Candidates for sheriff, including Gerald Couch, Kris Hall, Mitch Taylor and David Williams, will be featured at 5:30 p.m. May 26.

Candidates for chairman of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, including Bobby Banks, Richard Higgins and Judy Sartain, will be featured at 5:30 p.m. May 27.

Both races appear on the Republican ballot in the primary, and the winners face no opposition in November.

Both forums will be conducted over Zoom and moderated by Times staff. Those interested should register online. Questions for the candidates can be submitted during registration for the virtual event.

