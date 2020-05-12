Incumbent chairman, former commissioner, adoption attorney seek to lead Hall County Board of Commissioners

As Hall County government prepares to evaluate its budget due to expected losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall County Board of Commissioners’ chairman faces two Republican challengers.



No Democrats are running for the position, so the winner June 9 will secure the position and begin the term in January.

Incumbent Richard Higgins, who was first elected in 2016, is running against Bobby Banks, a former commissioner, and Judy Sartain, a local adoption attorney.

They will likely be faced with the challenge of helping the county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the county expects to see a loss in revenues.

“We just have to be really fiscally conservative with our money moving forward because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to maintain the programs that we have,” Higgins said. “... It’s going to be a tightrope to walk this next year.”

Banks, who was on the board during the 2008 economic recession, said that experience gives him some insight into helping the county deal with budget challenges.

“We did the best we could figure out at the time, without having to raise taxes. We furloughed employees one day a month, that included commissioners, instead of laying people off,” he said.

All three candidates said they would work to avoid a tax increase, even in light of budget shortfalls.

“We can’t continue to spend like there’s no tomorrow. The rainy day is going to come, and of course now, the rainy day is here,” Sartain said.

But Sartain said changes during made during the pandemic have shown how the government can use technology to operate more efficiently and get citizens more involved.

“There needs to be more transparency, more openness, no more behind closed doors decisions,” she said. “There’s a myriad of methods that that can be accomplished, with virtual town hall meetings, with Facebook Live events, with Zoom meetings.”