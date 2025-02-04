Gainesville native Doug Collins confirmed as Veterans Affairs secretary Doug Collins, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, testifies during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS) Gainesville native Doug Collins, a former congressman and Air Force Reserve chaplain, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the secretary of Veterans Affairs.