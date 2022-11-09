Debra Smith sails to victory in school board race

Debra Smith, Republican, defeated challenger Angela Middleton in the general election for the post 1 seat of the Hall County Board of Education, securing 79% of the vote with 90% of precincts reported. The win marks Smith’s entry into politics. She will replace Sam Chapman who did not run for reelection after 15 years on the board. The post 1 seat represents the eastern part of the county but is elected at large.

Who is she: Smith lives in Gainesville. She is an adjunct professor of education leadership at the University of North Georgia and a former principal and teacher in Hall of 38 years.

How she reacted: “I’m honored that Hall County would choose me. I look forward to getting out there and getting to work as soon as possible,” she said. “Already at night, I think about things we need to work on, and so I’m going to hit the ground running.”

On the issues: To stay on top of growth in the county, she said it’s important to track where permits are being given and where land is most available, particularly in the east. She said the board may have to consider redistricting at some point “to maximize the use of all our schools.” She would consider hiring sheriff’s deputies at elementary schools if experts recommend it. She said the law, HB 1084, limiting what teachers can say about race in the classroom was unnecessary and worries it may stifle discussion.