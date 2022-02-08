Butch Miller vs. Burt Jones: What campaign finance reports say about the lieutenant governor's race

Miller, who has represented most of Hall County since 2010, has raised nearly $3.4 million as of Jan. 31, and the Trump-backed Jones, R-Jackson, has raised about $1.7 million in contributions.



The race became wide open after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced he would not seek another term in May 2021.

Jones has more cash on hand with $3 million, boosted by a $2 million loan Jones contributed himself. Jones works for his family’s company, Jones Petroleum, and founded JP Capital and Insurance Inc., a risk-management firm. Miller has about $2.5 million on hand.

Miller’s campaign touted his large fundraising numbers, saying it was the most a candidate for lieutenant governor had raised at this stage in the campaign.