Butch Miller vs. Burt Jones: What campaign finance reports say about the lieutenant governor's race

Georgia’s lieutenant governor race has seen historic fundraising numbers this election cycle, with Republican Sen. Butch Miller still leading in total contributions over primary opponent Sen. Burt Jones.
Miller, who has represented most of Hall County since 2010, has raised nearly $3.4 million as of Jan. 31, and the Trump-backed Jones, R-Jackson, has raised about $1.7 million in contributions.
The race became wide open after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced he would not seek another term in May 2021.
Jones has more cash on hand with $3 million, boosted by a $2 million loan Jones contributed himself. Jones works for his family’s company, Jones Petroleum, and founded JP Capital and Insurance Inc., a risk-management firm. Miller has about $2.5 million on hand.
Miller’s campaign touted his large fundraising numbers, saying it was the most a candidate for lieutenant governor had raised at this stage in the campaign.
“Butch’s number reflects the breadth and depth of support he has across the state,” said Neil Bitting, Miller’s campaign manager. “Burt’s number reflects the amount of money his family has.”
Jones has gained some steam, raising about $400,000 more than Miller since June 2021. Jones’s camp argued that his recent numbers indicated growing support.
“With the lead in fundraising, grassroots support, and the complete and total endorsement of President Trump, Burt Jones is building momentum every day toward a big win to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor,” said spokesman Stephen Lawson.
On the other side of the aisle, Democrat Erick Allen has raised nearly $300,000 to date.
The primary election will be held on May 24, and the qualifying period begins on March 7, ending on March 11.