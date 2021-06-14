What’s now Inked Pig was first made famous thanks to a black bear and steam locomotives

Passengers took this short break as an opportunity to grab some grub at Big Bear Cafe, which opened in 1936, shortly after the infamous tornado swept through the city killing at least 200 and decimating downtown.



Heyward Hosch, who used to own the building on the industrial side of town, said he remembers visiting Big Bear growing up. The now 93-year-old said what struck him the most during the ’40s was the clientele who frequented the railroad cafe. He recounts Sen. Dick Russell, who was chairman of the Armed Services Committee at the time, and Sen. Walter George, former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, eating at Big Bear. Hosch said oftentimes the atmosphere felt emotional as soldiers stopped by the cafe before and after going to war.