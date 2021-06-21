What’s next for old Saul’s building on downtown Gainesville square? First, a look at its history

Amid a sea of activity that’s taken over downtown, the building’s owner, Lawrence “Lorry” Schrage, has held onto the property since closing the store in 2018.

The building at 100 Main St. has been vacant since closing, a “For Sale” sign tacked onto the front door. Items from the Saul’s days, including display cases, mirrors and an employee time clock, are scattered about the building, which extends along Washington Street to Maple Street.

Peeling away layers, the building reveals its long history.

Pieces of the former store’s drop ceiling have been removed and placed in piles against a wall, revealing the original, decorative tile ceiling.

Schrage, during a visit last week to the building, recalled some people visiting the store in the 1970s admiring the tile ceiling and suggesting it be preserved.

“I didn’t do it because I didn’t think my customer would understand it,” he said. “But I was wrong. (Putting in the drop ceiling) would have been great.”

Paint is chipping away on the tiles, “but many of them are in great shape,” Schrage said.