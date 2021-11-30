The original owner of Norton Agency offices wanted to build ‘the finest house outside of Atlanta’

The Nalley-Martin home at 434 Green St. is one of the newest houses on the street having been built in 1938.



Since 1990 it has served as the headquarters of the Norton Agency, a local real estate firm.

Purchased by C.V. Nalley and built by Ray Knickerbocker in 1938, it replaced an old farm-style house owned by the Pillow family. That house had to be razed and burned because of termites, according to Frank Norton Jr., who gave The Times a tour of the Nalley-Martin house.