Flowery Branch man remembers his sister — Edna Stephens, who was killed in 9/11 Pentagon attack

When she came home to visit, Edna Lee Stephens usually stayed several days, even a week. That wasn’t the case in the days leading up to Sept. 11, 2001.

The Gainesville native arrived Sept. 8, for a family reunion, but early the next morning told her father, the late Rev. Eddie Stephens, she had to get back to her job at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. She kissed him and said goodbye.

“We hated to see her go,” said Edna’s younger brother, Eddie Lamar Stephens of Flowery Branch.

Eddie, now 69, then recalled 9/11, when the nation would be devastated by terrorist attacks, first at the World Trade Center in New York and then the Pentagon. Later, a hijacked plane would crash into a Pennsylvania field, killing all aboard.

He followed the news while working at J.C. Penney at the Mall of Georgia, calling his father, who reacted in shock and told his son to call his siblings. Eddie, who has one brother and seven sisters, also called his wife, who “broke down” upon hearing the news.

After a day of phone calls and getting information, the family finally learned that Edna was in the area that was struck by a hijacked airliner at 9:37 a.m. At that moment, she had been returning to her office with some paperwork, the family later learned.

News of her death — she was one of 184 killed at the Pentagon — was devastating.

“It tore me apart,” Eddie said. “It hurt so bad.”