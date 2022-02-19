Descendants of Forsyth County’s racial cleansing in 1912 tell their stories

Few Black people, if any, lived in Forsyth County for more than five decades.



In 1912, more than 1,000 Black residents in the county were forced out of their homes, following the lynching of Robert Edwards, who was one of three Black men accused of killing a young White girl. Two other Black men, Ernest Knox and Oscar Daniel, were quickly found guilty and publicly hanged.

Violence against the rest of the Black community near Cumming, forced a mass exodus, and few Black people lived in Forsyth County for decades.

On Friday, Feb. 18, some of the descendants of those who lost their homes came together at Poplar Hill Baptist Church in Buford to share their stories.