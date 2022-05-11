This Black education pioneer's descendants are working to restore the Gainesville museum that bears her name

Gainesville city councilman George Wangemann showed up with members of his church to lend a hand. The project of historical restoration is a way of honoring the past, he said, but it also matters for community relations in the here and now.



“I am interested in making better relations between the Black community and the rest of the community,” he said in a recent interview with The Times. “That's why this thing should be a project that is good for everybody, and I think we need to go forward with it and not let the building fall in, or let the yard go unkempt. We can all help if we truly want to.”

Rhaquay Rucker-Youmans, great-granddaughter of Beulah Rucker and spokeswoman for the center, said they need the community’s help.

“Our goal is to get community partners and volunteers to help out with the restoration and rehabilitation of the museum and the educational building next door,” she said. “The history is rich, and it should be known.”

The second phase includes restoration of the education center, and the wooden sign at the front of the property may be replaced by a stone one, Rucker-Youmans said.

The education center is typically used to host events, like birthday parties or anniversaries, and tutoring services. The roof has been damaged by overgrown tree limbs, causing a leak in the ceiling. She said they hope to complete phase two by the end of the year.