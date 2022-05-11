This Black education pioneer's descendants are working to restore the Gainesville museum that bears her name

Descendants of Beulah Rucker have been working toward restoration of the Black education pioneer’s property in Gainesville. Now, the first phase has begun.
Volunteers gathered April 30 to beautify the Beulah Rucker Museum and Education Center property at 2101 Athens Highway in Gainesville.
The property memorializes and continues the work of Rucker, who lived from 1888 to 1963 and founded an all-Black industrial school in 1914 in Gainesville.
“We were able to get a lot of landscaping done,” said Greer Rucker-Peters, great-granddaughter of Beulah Rucker and development director of the center’s board of directors. “It was mainly beautification and cleanup.”
Volunteers painted the sign out front, planted flowers and shrubbery, trimmed tree limbs, cleaned the inside of the education center and pressure washed the memorial area where Rucker’s bust is located.
Gainesville city councilman George Wangemann showed up with members of his church to lend a hand. The project of historical restoration is a way of honoring the past, he said, but it also matters for community relations in the here and now.
“I am interested in making better relations between the Black community and the rest of the community,” he said in a recent interview with The Times. “That's why this thing should be a project that is good for everybody, and I think we need to go forward with it and not let the building fall in, or let the yard go unkempt. We can all help if we truly want to.”
Rhaquay Rucker-Youmans, great-granddaughter of Beulah Rucker and spokeswoman for the center, said they need the community’s help.
“Our goal is to get community partners and volunteers to help out with the restoration and rehabilitation of the museum and the educational building next door,” she said. “The history is rich, and it should be known.”
The second phase includes restoration of the education center, and the wooden sign at the front of the property may be replaced by a stone one, Rucker-Youmans said.
The education center is typically used to host events, like birthday parties or anniversaries, and tutoring services. The roof has been damaged by overgrown tree limbs, causing a leak in the ceiling. She said they hope to complete phase two by the end of the year.
The museum itself will be restored in the third phase.
Some of the windows, broken in an apparent act of vandalism, need to be repaired, as well as some of the wood exterior, Rucker-Youmans said.
The internal restoration is trickier and requires a professional’s touch, Rucker-Youmans said. “We have a lot of artifacts and things from Beulah Rucker’s time of teaching and from the school, so we need to do dusting and cleaning very carefully,” she said.
“Unfortunately, if people were to come visit, the space is not tourable, it’s not up to date, it’s not in a position to be the historical site that it is,” Rucker-Peters said.
Rucker-Peters said they are in talks with a contractor from Carroll Daniel Construction to get an estimate of how much the entire restoration will cost. She will then apply for a grant, perhaps from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“We're trying to get grant funding from grantors who specifically want to preserve historic sites,” she said, adding that they are also seeking donations.
Beulah Rucker was born to illiterate sharecroppers on a farm in Banks County, and from the age of 5, she knew she wanted to be a teacher. She taught herself the alphabet by reading newspapers used as insulation in her home.
Rucker graduated with honors from the Knox Institute in Athens in 1909 and earned her room and board by milking cows and cleaning the principal’s home.
In 1914, she founded the Industrial School off Athens Highway, now the Beulah Rucker Museum, with the goal of educating Black students, many of whom were being turned away from other schools.
Rucker graduated from Savannah State College in 1944 at the age of 56, and in 1951 she founded Georgia's first veterans' night school for African Americans to assist troops in obtaining their GEDs.
Rucker’s grandson, George Rucker, gave The Times a tour of the property and said he would like to see another building on the property restored in addition to the museum and education center.
A small building in the woods was once used by Korean War veterans to learn how to lay bricks, he said. He hopes the building can be restored and used by Gainesville High School students learning trades. The high school unveiled a memorial to Rucker in February. Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said discussions are in the very early stages.
Rucker said it would be another way of honoring his grandmother’s commitment to education and extending her legacy.
“She always wanted kids playing up here,” he said. “She always wanted to use this for education.”