Behind the stones and concrete of The Times building, first dedicated July 4, 1970

What stands today as a landmark on Green Street is a far cry from the building in which The Times began nearly 75 years ago.

On Jan. 26, 1947, the paper published its first edition in the basement of a building that was formerly Ward’s Funeral Home, located at the corner of Maple Street and West Washington.

In 1970, The Times moved to what was described then as a modern megalith capable of cranking out tens of thousands of newspapers in no time flat.

The building was dedicated on July 4, 1970, and cost about a million dollars, roughly $7 million in today’s money. The basement housed a $250,000 offset press that increased the production capacity of The Times enormously — from 4,000 papers in a few hours to almost 14,000 in less than one. The press was expanded in later years as was the building.

The 1970 dedication ceremony was held on the old parking deck at the rear of the building.