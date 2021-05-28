‘Anchor to Gainesville skyline’ and other memories of 1960s-era bank building

More than 25 years have passed since Stacey Reece strolled the hallways of First National Bancorp in downtown Gainesville, but time hasn’t erased memories of working there.



“Very few days pass that I don't reflect on my time in the building,” said Reece, today the franchise owner of Spherion Staffing & Recruiting in Gainesville. “Gainesville's skyline will be forever changed when the building comes down.”

The once-bustling, five-story bank, which had been a downtown fixture since the 1960s, is passing into history with a slow-but-steady demolition. Dismantling began with the parking deck in April then moved to the familiar bank at 111 Green St. on May 19 and was expected to take about four weeks to complete.