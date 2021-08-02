A peek at Walton Jackson Building’s diverse past, uncertain future in downtown Gainesville

Walking on the Green Street side of the Walton Jackson Building, Jeff Payne recalls several occupants of the art deco-style building that fills a city block in downtown Gainesville.



From a car dealership at one end to people paying their bills at Georgia Power, the 35,000-square-foot building off Green and Washington streets has had many uses and served many residents over the years.

“There were so many uses at one time because it had so many storefronts,” said Sarah Wood of Savannah-based Ward Architecture + Preservation. “That’s part of what makes it a vibrant downtown is having multiple businesses on that corner.”

Capstone brought in Wood to help him delve into the building’s architectural and historic significance as his company, Capstone Property Group, looks to potentially redevelop the site as part of The National project.

“We don’t know what this (building) will look like,” said Payne, Capstone’s chairman. “We don’t have a definite plan of what to do with it.”

The National is a $50 million project featuring a seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel, convention space, apartments, outdoor plaza and dining areas.

Space in Walton Jackson that once housed the Turnstile Deli and later Midland Station Coffee Co. that closed in 2019 now serves as construction offices for The National.

There are a few other tenants, including Dental South, where one wall features an original Coca

Cola mural from the 1930s.