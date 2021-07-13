1996 Olympics: Photos from Gainesville, Lake Lanier

Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.
Photos from The Times staff photographers from the 1996 Olympic Games events on Lake Lanier.