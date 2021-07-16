1996 Olympics: How the games came to Gainesville, Lake Lanier

“He laid the plans out on my desk,” Mathis said. “I was amazed with the work he had put into it. He identified the site and had drawn the plans. We started with a dream.”



Mathis said years before the ’96 Olympics, the rowing venue site in Atlanta’s Olympic bid was on the lake at Stone Mountain. However, in order to make it suitable for rowing, canoe and kayak events, the island in the middle of the lake would have to be demolished. Mathis said Stone Mountain authorities weren’t exactly happy with this prospect.

Seeing the chance Lake Lanier had at becoming an Olympic venue, Mathis and Gainesville-Hall ’96 devised a plan. They had to convince the Atlanta Olympic Committee, as well as national and international kayak, canoe and rowing societies, that Lake Lanier was the ideal spot for the Olympics.

Mary Hart Wilheit said Mathis and his committee members invited members of canoe, kayak and rowing federations to fly over what is now Lake Lanier Olympic Park.

“They could see for themselves how perfect it was,” she said. “Then they in turn went to the Olympic committee and said, ‘We would like for it to be here.’”