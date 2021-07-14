1996 Olympics: Gainesville torch bearers recall 'one of the most exciting times'

“I saw all the people around me, all friends and supporters for the event,” Mathis said. “There were people working all over the place to make it happen. It was a very emotional time.”



Mathis, retired CEO and president of North Georgia Community Foundation, was one of around 13 people who carried the Olympic torch through Hall County. The torch entered the county around 12:04 p.m., arrived in the Gainesville square at 12:43 p.m. and made its way across Lake Lanier at 2:21 p.m.

John Simpson, now assistant head of school at Lakeview Academy, said he was honored with the task of running alongside torch bearers. The then 18-year-old accompanied Mathis, Doug and Kay Ivester and Philip Wilheit.

“I remember running next to Mr. Wilheit, and he had the torch really high up in his hand,” Simpson said. “I could tell he was really proud that we had really done this. The Olympics was really coming into our backyards.”