By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Where, when to get a COVID-19 test around Gainesville, Hall County
05162020 TESTING 5.jpg
COVID-19 tests are performed on the public Friday, May 15, 2020, in the parking lot of the Flor de Jalisco supermarket. State leaders spent time at the site in Gainesville’s largely Latino business district on Atlanta Highway as they sought to learn more about the area’s unique issues with and reaction to COVID-19. - photo by Scott Rogers

As the number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System continue to rise, District 2 Public Health officials said an increase in demand caused them to relocate their testing site.

NGHS was caring for 317 confirmed COVID-positive patients Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Here are some of the locations around Hall County offering COVID testing:


Department of Public Health

Where: Sherwood Plaza, 601 S Enota Drive NE, Gainesville

When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; registration highly encouraged

How much: Free, but insurance will be billed

Turnaround: 2-3 days

More info: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/


CVS Pharmacy

Where: 1400 Park Hill Drive, Gainesville

When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; appointment required


Where: 103 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE, Gainesville

When: 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, appointment required


Where: 7395 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; appointment required

How much: Free with insurance or federal program for uninsured. CVS advises people to check with their health plans.

Turnaround: PCR tests take 1-2 days; rapid tests take hours, though high demand can increase wait times

More info: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing


Walgreens

Where: 649 Shallowford Rd Nw, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; appointments required


Where: 2925 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, appointments required


Where: 3414 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, appointments required


Where: 5963 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, appointments required


PCR tests available at the Gainesville locations; rapid tests available at the Shallowford Road and Spout Springs Road locations

How much: Free for patients 3 and older 

Turnaround: PCR tests have a variable turnaround time “based on when the sample arrives at the laboratory”; rapid tests take less than 24 hours

More info: walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing#


Guilford Immediate Care

Beginning Sept. 10, all COVID-19 testing will be by appointment only

Where: 1250 Jesse Jewell Parkway NE, Gainesville

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday


Where: 1080 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday


Where: 4205 Mundy Mill Place, Oakwood

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

How much: The Times reached out to Guilford to learn more, and this request was not returned

Turnaround: 3-5 days

More info: gic30.com/covid-19-testing/


Braselton Urgent Care

Where: 2620 Old Winder Highway, Suite 300, Braselton

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

How much: Verified uninsured will not be charged; most insurance plans covering cost and waiving copays.

Existing patients that are out of network will be charged $130, new patients will be charged $155.

Turnaround: Nose and throat swabs take 2-3 days; rapid tests can come back same day if tested before 12:30 p.m., excluding Sundays

More info: braseltonurgentcare.com/covid-19-testing-in-braselton-ga/


Walmart 

Where: 1435 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday


Where: 2892 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday


How much: No out-of-pocket cost

Turnaround: Time varies based on demand, though the lab used is “performing and reporting the majority of COVID-19 tests within one day,” according to Quest Diagnostics

More info: corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing


Regional events