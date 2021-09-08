Where, when to get a COVID-19 test around Gainesville, Hall County

As the number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System continue to rise, District 2 Public Health officials said an increase in demand caused them to relocate their testing site.

NGHS was caring for 317 confirmed COVID-positive patients Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Here are some of the locations around Hall County offering COVID testing:

Department of Public Health

Where: Sherwood Plaza, 601 S Enota Drive NE, Gainesville

When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; registration highly encouraged

How much: Free, but insurance will be billed

Turnaround: 2-3 days

More info: https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/

CVS Pharmacy

Where: 1400 Park Hill Drive, Gainesville

When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; appointment required

Where: 103 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE, Gainesville

When: 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, appointment required

Where: 7395 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; appointment required

How much: Free with insurance or federal program for uninsured. CVS advises people to check with their health plans.

Turnaround: PCR tests take 1-2 days; rapid tests take hours, though high demand can increase wait times

More info: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Walgreens

Where: 649 Shallowford Rd Nw, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; appointments required

Where: 2925 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, appointments required

Where: 3414 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, appointments required

Where: 5963 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, appointments required

PCR tests available at the Gainesville locations; rapid tests available at the Shallowford Road and Spout Springs Road locations

How much: Free for patients 3 and older

Turnaround: PCR tests have a variable turnaround time “based on when the sample arrives at the laboratory”; rapid tests take less than 24 hours

More info: walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing#

Guilford Immediate Care

Beginning Sept. 10, all COVID-19 testing will be by appointment only

Where: 1250 Jesse Jewell Parkway NE, Gainesville

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Where: 1080 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Where: 4205 Mundy Mill Place, Oakwood

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

How much: The Times reached out to Guilford to learn more, and this request was not returned

Turnaround: 3-5 days

More info: gic30.com/covid-19-testing/

Braselton Urgent Care

Where: 2620 Old Winder Highway, Suite 300, Braselton

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

How much: Verified uninsured will not be charged; most insurance plans covering cost and waiving copays.

Existing patients that are out of network will be charged $130, new patients will be charged $155.

Turnaround: Nose and throat swabs take 2-3 days; rapid tests can come back same day if tested before 12:30 p.m., excluding Sundays

More info: braseltonurgentcare.com/covid-19-testing-in-braselton-ga/

Walmart

Where: 1435 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 2892 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

How much: No out-of-pocket cost

Turnaround: Time varies based on demand, though the lab used is “performing and reporting the majority of COVID-19 tests within one day,” according to Quest Diagnostics

More info: corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing