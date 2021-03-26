What the first day of open vaccinations for 16 and older Georgians looked like in Gainesville

What to do once vaccinated

Dr. Megan Farley of Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines have not changed much concerning what fully vaccinated people should do to limit transmission.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. They can also visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and there is no need for quarantine and testing after an exposure to COVID-19, if they are asymptomatic.

The CDC is still advising that people maintain social distance and wear masks when in public, when around people from multiple households or when around people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for people 16 and older to receive the Pfizer version. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized for people 18 and older, according to the CDC.

Palmer said clinical trials are underway for people under 16 by vaccine manufacturers, and that data will later be reviewed by the FDA.

“The reality is as far as kids specifically, recommendations won’t really change until they are eligible for the vaccine,” Farley said.

Sinovac said on Monday, March 22, that its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective in children ages 3-17.

The results were from early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects, said Geng Zeng, the medical director at Sinovac, at a press conference.

While the vaccine has already been allowed for use in adults in China, further testing was needed to see how it would work with children.

More than 70 million shots of Sinovac’s vaccine have been given worldwide, including in China.

There were two instances of high fevers in response to the vaccine during trials, one in a 3-year-old participant and the other in a 6-year old. The rest of the participants experienced mild symptoms, Geng said.

“I think that the goal is over the next month as people get vaccinated and our herd immunity increases, hopefully over time we’ll be able to relax the recommendations for unimmunized children, but I don’t think we’re there yet and I don’t think there is any official change yet in guidance,” Farley said.