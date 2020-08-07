What do the numbers say about COVID-19 in Hall County?

What numbers matter?

While the amount of COVID-19 data can be bewildering, it’s necessary to better understand the current state of the pandemic, Schmidtke said.

“You can’t look at just one metric alone,” she said. “It needs to be a combination of multiple things.”

Overall, Schmidtke has narrowed her focus to a set of data points to understand how the pandemic is playing out on a local, state and national level:

● Case positivity rate;

● 14-day rates of disease for cases;

● Current hospitalization rate;

● New hospitalization rate;

● Deaths.

Schmidtke also has a few rules that she follows.

First, she prefers looking at recent trends in the data — like the past 14 days — rather than cumulative totals, which aren’t as useful to making decisions today four months into the pandemic.

Second, for some data points, like cases, it’s more insightful to adjust for population to compare the state of the pandemic from one county to another.

Schmidtke also notes important caveats to some of the most noteworthy data reported by state agencies:

● The reporting of almost everything — cases, hospitalizations, deaths — is delayed. The longest delay is for deaths;

● The number of deaths from COVID-19 is likely higher than the number reported by the DPH, Schmidtke said, which is true with many infectious diseases;

● Hospitalizations reported by the DPH and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency are strictly related to COVID-19, but data about bed capacity and ventilator usage in hospitals is not.

Case positivity rate

What it is: The percentage of people who test positive for the virus.

Why it’s important: The case positivity rate is an indicator of how well a state is testing for the virus and whether the virus is being contained.

What to look for: The World Health Organization set a threshold of 5% to consider the virus successfully contained in a community.

Hall County: 14% (July 24-30), according to data provided by the DPH to The Times. That’s well above the threshold set by WHO. The week before, from July 17-23, it was 14.6%.

When case positivity rates are higher than 5%, it means not enough tests are being conducted to catch asymptomatic carriers, who could potentially spread the virus in a community.

“We probably have undetected community transmission, and so the virus is going to have additional opportunity to spread and grow within our population,” she said.

Schmidtke said Georgia’s case positivity rate has been averaging about 12%, although Thursday saw a rate of about 10%, the lowest since June. The state’s case positivity rate is still about twice as high as it should be based on World Health Organization recommendations, she said.

Georgia has also been plagued by long delays at specimen collection sites and in laboratories conducting the tests. Schmidtke said there is a nationwide shortage of the chemicals used in the test kits, which is leading to people waiting two to three weeks for their test results.

“It’s rough,” Schmidtke said.

14-day rates of disease for cases

What it is: The percent increase in confirmed cases over a 14-day time period.

Why it’s important: The percent increase provides a clearer picture of the virus’ recent history of transmission.

What to look for: Schmidtke said she gets most concerned about counties that have a 50% or higher rate of increase over the past 14 days.

Hall County: 23.5%, as of Thursday, Aug. 6.

“When I look at your case curve, at date of onset, it looks like you have seen increases lately that kind of match the trajectory of what’s been going on with the state overall for the last month,” she said. “While it may not seem like that great of an increase, a lot of that has to do with the explosive growth that (Hall) had earlier in the year, and so that can make these rate increases seem smaller than they are.”

Schmidtke said people should still follow public health guidelines, like social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel and large gatherings, and wearing a mask.

A lower case rate, closer to 20%, would help local hospitals maintain adequate capacity for COVID-19 patients and make the virus easier to track and contain, she said.

And here’s a look at how Hall County’s cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks compares to bordering counties, as of Thursday:

Hall: 539.4

Forsyth: 201.6

Gwinnett: 426.5

Dawson: 429.3

Lumpkin: 257.4

White: 233

Habersham: 419.2

Banks: 295.3

Jackson: 417.7

Barrow: 412.1

Current hospitalization rate

What it is: The rate of people currently in the hospital with COVID-19.



Why it’s important: Current hospitalization rate reveals the length of hospital stays for patients with COVID-19.

Hall County: Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System reported that it had 173 confirmed patients with COVID-19 between its four hospitals, New Horizons Limestone and Laurelwood on Friday, Aug. 7. The Gainesville hospital had 99 COVID-19 patients Friday, while the Braselton hospital had 40.

NGHS updates its information daily and provides a couple of charts on its website