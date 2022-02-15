The deadline has passed for NGHS employees to be vaccinated. Here’s how many have received a shot or an exemption

Less than a month ago, there were about 500 health system employees at Northeast Georgia Health System who were unvaccinated and had not received religious or medical exemptions from getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 15, there are fewer than 40 such employees, health system officials said.

The federally mandated deadline to get the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine was Monday, Feb. 14, to comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid mandate.

Health system leaders are working with the 40 employees who are still at risk of being terminated, said Sean Couch, spokesman for the health system. NGHS is Hall County’s largest employer with about 10,000 employees.