Should you be worried about the new COVID-19 variant? Local health officials share evidence and thoughts

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.

Now that the COVID-19 variant, B. 1. 1. 7, has been confirmed in Georgia, new concerns have arisen about its level of contagiousness, interaction with vaccines and symptom presentation.



Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease medicine, said she has not personally worked with an identified variant case because the health system doesn’t test for it. However, she said this doesn’t mean she hasn’t come across a patient with the variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, B. 1. 1. 7 was first detected in September 2020 and is now “highly prevalent in London and southeast England.” Since then, the agency has reported its detection in “numerous countries around the world,” including the U.S. and Canada.