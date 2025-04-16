Puppy power! Nina becomes the face of 100,000 lifesaving surgeries at Humane Society of Northeast Georgia The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia reach a spay and neuter milestone Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the Christian-David Healthy Pet Clinic with their 100,000th spay and neuter. From the left is Dr. Jeananne Singletary, Intern Jorge Lozano Grimaldo, Dr. Cook English, vet assistant Britney Crawford and vet assistant Tabitha Guy. The 100,000 patient is Nina. - photo by Scott Rogers A four-month-old, terrier mix puppy named Nina made history this week at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.