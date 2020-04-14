Public health department expands COVID-19 testing guidelines

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
District 2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health, which includes Hall County, will be increasing COVID-19 testing as capacity expands statewide.
Testing guidelines will include:
Hospitalized patients
The following people with symptoms:
Health care workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers
People living in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings
People 65 and older
Patients with underlying medical conditions
Household members or caregivers of any of the groups above
People with close contact with a known COVID-19 case
The following people without symptoms will also be tested as capacity allows:
Health care workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
To get tested, people should first call the local health department and ask to speak with a nurse about COVID-19 testing.
The Hall County Health Department can be reached at 770-531-5600. The nurse will then review the patient information and submit it for verification. Then, the Department of Public Health will call back to set up an appointment at a testing site.
There is a referral-only testing site in Hall County.
The state has been able to expand its testing capacity due to a new partnership with several university labs. Several other local providers, including the Northeast Georgia Health System, the Longstreet Clinic, Guilford Immediate Care and Lanier Urgent Care, also offer testing.