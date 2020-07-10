NGHS finds remdesivir useful as COVID-19 treatment, but future supply uncertain

Northeast Georgia Medical Center doctors have been using the anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients since May, but the state may not be able to supply additional doses once supplies run out.



“This medication works by reducing the virus’ ability to replicate and spread in the body,” Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of NGMC’s Infection Prevention and Control committee, said in a statement. “I am usually fairly conservative in my evaluation of new drugs, but this one has truly impressed me and has been life-saving for many.”

Mannepalli said NGMC started using the drug May 18, and as of July 7, 144 patients had begun a course of treatment with remdesivir at Northeast Georgia Health System’s four hospitals in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder and Dahlonega.

Patients are being treated with steroids along with remdesivir. Mannepalli said some patients are also receiving convalescent plasma, antithrombolytics and Tocilizumab.

Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that may contain antibodies that can fight the virus. Antithrombolytics prevent blood clots. Tocilizumab is an anti-inflammatory drug.

Mannepalli said the majority of the hospital’s remdesivir was supplied by Gilead Sciences, a pharmaceutical company, and was allocated to the health system by the Georgia Department of Public Health.