NGHS encourages precautions continue as COVID-19 cases at hospitals decline

After being designated a hot spot and making headlines in national media, Hall County’s cases of COVID-19 now seem to be slowing, according to officials with Northeast Georgia Health System.



The health system plans to return to a normal surgery schedule next month and is lifting some visitation restrictions.

Still, officials urged continued caution.

“This is time not to loosen our guard, because if the numbers are declining, they’re declining for a reason,” Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Infection Prevention & Control Committee, said on a call with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “They’re declining because we as a community responded the way we should, by of course focusing on hand hygiene, wearing masks and maintaining the social distance.”

The system was treating 61 patients with COVID-19 Wednesday, and 35% of the ventilators were in use, according to data shared on its website. A month earlier, on April 27, NGHS was treating 141 COVID-19 patients and was using 39% of its ventilators. While cases at NGHS facilities have been declining, ventilator use has remained relatively steady.

Another 687 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from the system’s facilities and returned home, while 78 have died.