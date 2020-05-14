Kemp, state officials to visit Gainesville to address COVID-19 response

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials will visit Hall County Friday, May 15, as part of state efforts to address the county’s status as a COVID-19 hot spot.



Kemp will be joined by Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King at an 11 a.m. tour of Fieldale Farms’ Gainesville facility.

Then, Kemp and King will visit La Flor de Jalisco at 425 Atlanta Highway, where free testing for the virus will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Kemp and King are scheduled to be at the testing site at 1 p.m.

Kemp and King will end the visit with a 1:45 p.m. tour of the temporary medical unit installed near the North Tower of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. The 20-bed unit, provided by the state, will be staffed by Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company that has partnered with the state and helps health systems with staffing needs. About 100 medical professionals will be working there.

The Times will have full coverage of the state officials’ visit Friday.