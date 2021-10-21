How ready are local officials to roll out COVID vaccine to young children?

Federal regulators will meet in the coming weeks to decide whether to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and local health organizations are planning for a rollout.

“We've already started preparing,” said Dr. Alix Schnibben, director of quality and ambulatory pharmacy for the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “We already have all of our syringes on hand and enough supply to take care of our patients.”

The Food and Drug Administration will meet Oct. 26 to decide on authorization, though final approval must come from the Centers for Disease Control, whose vaccine advisory panel is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 and 3.