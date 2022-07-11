How this Northeast Georgia Medical Center program better prepares emergency room doctors

“It's a big part of medical care is knowing what the challenges are that personnel face before they actually transport a patient for us,” said Ziad Faramand, who moved from Jordan to enroll in the program. After his residency he plans to work as an emergency physician in a small, tightly knit community.



“One of the strengths of our programs,” said Andy Ball, medical director at the Hall County Fire Department and emergency room physician at the hospital, is that it provides a “robust experience” of what he called pre-hospital medicine.

“I wanted them to get a good handle on what things are like out in the field because practicing medicine in a hospital is totally different from practicing medicine in the field,” he said.