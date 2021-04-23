How local COVID vaccination efforts compare to state's

On May 1, Hernandez hopes to administer 1,000 more doses at the county’s mass vaccination site at the University of North Georgia in Oakwood.



A large portion of vaccines from these community events, according to Hernandez, has been given to Gainesville’s Latino community.

“I’m so proud of my community because now we have people saying ‘Norma, when is the next vaccine event’ and we’re seeing more and more interest with each event,” she said. “I think that there is still hesitancy, but I would urge those people to talk to a health professional and to Google further information about the vaccine and its effects.”

COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, and Hernandez said vaccination efforts are designed to help all residents.

“This isn’t about a single race, color, belief. It’s about everyone in Hall County,” she said. “It’s about getting as many people vaccinated so we can kill this virus and keep everyone safe.”

The Hall County School District has also ramped up its efforts to get shots in arms, collaborating with Hall County Health Department to provide priority appointments of the Pfizer vaccine to employees, parents and students.

The appointments can be scheduled on the next two Tuesdays, April 27 and May 4 at the UNG Gym in Oakwood.

Tamara Etterling, director of student services for the Hall County School District, said that there have been very few concerns regarding the vaccine.

“Our messaging has focused on the positive results of our community being vaccinated against this virus,” she said. “Early on, our school nurses made an educational video which was shown to over 3,500 of our team members. This personal testimony and information was well received.”

Etterling said “success is being shown in low levels of viral transmission and high levels of school attendance.”

As for health professionals, more than 6,000 out of the North Georgia Health System’s 10,000 plus workforce has received a dose. So far, 5,800 are fully vaccinated.

Melissa Frank, director of pharmacy services for NGHS said that there has been a delay in employee vaccinations after the state paused the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week over six cases where recipients had developed blood clots.

“Some NGHS employees were waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to become available so they could get the single-shot version,” she said. “After this week’s news, many of them scheduled appointments to receive their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine because they didn’t want to wait any longer.”

On April 23, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel that guides government on vaccine use, voted to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot via a 10 to 4 vote.

.Bednarcyzk said that he hopes the state’s decision to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can alleviate people’s concern about vaccine safety systems.

“To be able to identify and evaluate just 6 cases of the rare form of blood clots in a short period of time, and take this information back to policy makers shows me just how strong this system is,” he said. “This news has gotten a lot of attention, but it’s important to note that we have not seen similar types or levels of serious adverse events with the two mRNA vaccines, which have been much more widely used in the U.S.”