How the Department of Public Health uses contact tracing to track COVID-19

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s contact tracers step in to help stop the spread.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus can have an incubation period of up to 14 days, with a median time of 4 to 5 days between infection and showing symptoms. People can infect others with the virus before they realize they have it.

“When someone tests positive for COVID-19, the contact tracer makes a call to that individual to identify potential contacts and lists them out for follow-up,” Ndubuisi Anyalechi, infectious disease coordinator for District 2 of the Department of Public Health, said.

Anyalechi said contact tracers focus on primary contacts like friends and family members. They reach out to people who came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person by being less than 6 feet away from them for at least 15 minutes.

“It’s kind of difficult because how do you account for all the people you come in contact with going into a store? But we try as much as possible to focus on those primary contacts,” Anyalechi said.

The amount of close contacts varies widely based on the COVID-positive person and their recent activities.

“If someone is continuing to work, and they’re going to work, and you have somebody who tests positive but they’ve been staying at home, the person at home is going to naturally have less contact than somebody who has been out and about,” Dave Palmer, a spokesman for the Department of Public Health, said.