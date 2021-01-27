How COVID antibody infusions could stem hospitalizations, ER visits

When Dr. Supriya Mannepalli sees an elderly COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit, she wonders how the outcome could have been different.



One possible gamechanger for patients 65 and older as well as those with chronic health conditions is antibody infusions.

The antibodies have been found through two ways: convalescent plasma has the antibodies developed by a person who has recovered from COVID-19, and monoclonal antibodies are made in a laboratory to “mimic the body’s immune responses to fight COVID-19 infection,” Mannepalli said.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization in November for monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19, which the agency said blocks the virus’ “attachment and entry into human cells.”