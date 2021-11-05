Here’s the latest on vaccines in Hall for children ages 5-11

Following federal approval on Wednesday, some local health providers have begun rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11, while others are waiting on shipments or guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Sandy Smith, administrative director for urgent care at the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, says they have plenty of vaccines at their pediatric and family medicine practices, as do other clinics and area pharmacies. Even before final approval, NGPG officials said they would have “plenty of supply to take care of the demand.”



