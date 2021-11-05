Here’s the latest on vaccines in Hall for children ages 5-11

Following federal approval on Wednesday, some local health providers have begun rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11, while others are waiting on shipments or guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Sandy Smith, administrative director for urgent care at the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, says they have plenty of vaccines at their pediatric and family medicine practices, as do other clinics and area pharmacies. Even before final approval, NGPG officials said they would have “plenty of supply to take care of the demand.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health, on the other hand, said Wednesday in a press release that pediatric vaccinations will begin once DPH receives clinical guidance from the CDC, which is expected in the coming days.
Longstreet Clinic has put in its order for pediatric vaccines but as of Thursday had not received the shipment, according to spokeswoman Erin Williams. They will offer the vaccine to patients and non-patients alike once the inventory arrives, and will provide specifics about when and where the vaccine will be offered at that time.
There are about 987,000 children ages 5-11 in Georgia now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, according to DPH. The dosage for 5-11 year olds is one-third the amount given to older folks. It is administered in two doses, with three weeks between the first and second dose.
In clinical trials, vaccination was nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among younger children, according to DPH. Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary, with the most common side effect being a sore arm.
To find a COVID vaccination site, visit the District 2 website.