Governor extends state of emergency through Oct. 10

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Monday, Aug. 31, extending the public health state of emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.
The state of emergency is extended through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 10, allowing for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector.
The governor also extended the requirement of social distancing measures, including bans on gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, mandatory criteria for businesses and sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile. That order runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15.