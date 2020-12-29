'Every bed filled' - This NGMC nurse describes caring for COVID patients in ICU

Kelly LaCerra, who has been a charge nurse in the COVID-19 intensive care unit since March, said the most recent months of her career have been some of the most challenging.



“I never thought in my 35 years of being a nurse that I would ever work as hard as I’ve worked this past eight months, emotionally and physically,” LaCerra said.

She has been treating COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville since the hospital first started admitting them. She said at the beginning of the pandemic, nurses were unsure what they would be facing.